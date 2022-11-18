A woman in China was tricked into having half her hair shaved off before finding out she was filmed for a sleazy website catering to people with a head-shaving fetish.
‘I went for a haircut and was filmed for sleazy fetish website’: Chinese police probe woman’s head-shaving ordeal
- Police probe launched after model tricked into losing half her locks at a hairdressers offering paid short haircuts
- After being filmed ‘for training purposes’ victim discovers her ‘haircut’ was bound for fetish website specialising in female head-shaving videos
