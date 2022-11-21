Walking on all fours is the latest exercise craze among university students in China. Believed to improve whole-body strength, the fitness fad is spreading nationwide. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Walking on all fours: campus crawlers spark China-wide fitness craze as 4 million tap into primal movement fad online

  • Craze was born when group of Beijing university students were caught on camera crawling around in circles
  • Inspired by animal movements, trend could also be linked to primal reflex dating back to when our ancestors did not walk upright

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Nov, 2022

