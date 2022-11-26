Sara Jane Ho and Bunny in the Netflix series, Mind Your Manners, taking the traditional cheongsam and Chinese elegance to a global audience. Photo: Sara Jane Ho.
Sara Jane Ho and Bunny in the Netflix series, Mind Your Manners, taking the traditional cheongsam and Chinese elegance to a global audience. Photo: Sara Jane Ho.
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture

21st-century cheongsam: Hong Kong-born style guru gives iconic dress a modern twist, takes timeless Chinese elegance global

  • Netflix show presented by Sara Jane Ho gives people style makeover infused with Chinese panache
  • Etiquette expert offers tips on everything from improving your posture to holding a teacup properly

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sara Jane Ho and Bunny in the Netflix series, Mind Your Manners, taking the traditional cheongsam and Chinese elegance to a global audience. Photo: Sara Jane Ho.
Sara Jane Ho and Bunny in the Netflix series, Mind Your Manners, taking the traditional cheongsam and Chinese elegance to a global audience. Photo: Sara Jane Ho.
READ FULL ARTICLE