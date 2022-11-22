Chinese university graduate takes “cushy” job at “peaceful” cemetery to achieve work-life balance and avoid office politics. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘Cushy’ cemetery job gives Chinese university graduate work-life balance, no office politics — sparking careers debate
- Video of sleepy mountainside cemetery workplace goes viral, taps into growth of ‘slacking-off’ culture among China’s young workforce
- Fresh female graduate, 22, says: ‘It’s a simple and cushy job. There are cats and dogs and the internet’
