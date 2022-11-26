The tragic 14-year-old girl suffers from a psychological condition known as Pica, which compels sufferers to pull out and eat their own hair. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Almost completely bald’: teen girl in China pulls out and eats so much of her own hair there is no room for food in her stomach
- Surgeons extract a hairball the weight of a brick from 14-year-old after two hours of surgery
- Girl’s tragic predicament turns spotlight on plight of tens of millions of ‘left-behind children’ in China
