One of the authors of a new study into how Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee died has told The Post she hopes he can help deliver a vital medical message from beyond the grave. Photo: SCMP Composite.
One of the authors of a new study into how Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee died has told The Post she hopes he can help deliver a vital medical message from beyond the grave. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture

‘Be less like water’: even in death, Hong Kong martial arts icon Bruce Lee can still pack a punch with posthumous medical advice

  • Academic who carried out study concluding Lee died from drinking too much water tells Post, in death, the icon can still help save lives
  • Outlandish theories about his death persist, but authors of Spanish study believe excess fluid intake killed the kung fu icon

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 5:05pm, 26 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the authors of a new study into how Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee died has told The Post she hopes he can help deliver a vital medical message from beyond the grave. Photo: SCMP Composite.
One of the authors of a new study into how Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee died has told The Post she hopes he can help deliver a vital medical message from beyond the grave. Photo: SCMP Composite.
READ FULL ARTICLE