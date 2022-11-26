One of the authors of a new study into how Hong Kong martial arts legend Bruce Lee died has told The Post she hopes he can help deliver a vital medical message from beyond the grave. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘Be less like water’: even in death, Hong Kong martial arts icon Bruce Lee can still pack a punch with posthumous medical advice
- Academic who carried out study concluding Lee died from drinking too much water tells Post, in death, the icon can still help save lives
- Outlandish theories about his death persist, but authors of Spanish study believe excess fluid intake killed the kung fu icon
