Fans of K-pop sensation Blackpink have been left disappointed after tickets for the band’s Hong Kong and Asian concerts sold out in a matter of hours. Photo: SCMP Composite.
People & Culture

‘It’s daylight robbery’: Blackpink scalpers push price of K-pop concert tickets through roof in Hong Kong, Malaysia and region-wide

  • Ticket nightmare for Hong Kong mother who promised tearful nine-year-old daughter and friends a night out to remember
  • Police receive flood of complaints about scammers, some seeking 22 times face value of original K-pop concert ticket

Kylie Knott
Updated: 9:11am, 30 Nov, 2022

