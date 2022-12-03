Hong Kong may be one of the safest cities in the world when it comes to violent crime, but in terms of workplace safety and freakish fatalities, the city fares poorly. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Fatally freakish: violent crime deaths in Hong Kong dwarfed by ‘worrying’ toll in city workplaces and demise by bizarre accident

  • City is one of safest in world in terms of crime but ranks much lower when it comes to workplace deaths and freakish accidents
  • Last year, Hong Kong endured, on average, 9 construction site accidents a day, resulting in 2 deaths a month

Kylie Knott
Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Dec, 2022

