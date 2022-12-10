A flight attendant who lost her job inspires mainland internet after she got offers from 3 overseas airlines that do not have staff age limits, unlike China. Photo: SCMP/composite
A flight attendant who lost her job inspires mainland internet after she got offers from 3 overseas airlines that do not have staff age limits, unlike China. Photo: SCMP/composite
Trending in China
People & Culture

‘Role model for us women!’: Chinese flight attendant, 50, deemed ‘too old’ to work in China gets foreign airline job after learning new language

  • A 50-year-old flight attendant who was sacked learns a new language to get a new job and shows age is no barrier
  • Her story has resonated in China where discriminatory age limits for flight attendants remain among Chinese airlines

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:10pm, 10 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A flight attendant who lost her job inspires mainland internet after she got offers from 3 overseas airlines that do not have staff age limits, unlike China. Photo: SCMP/composite
A flight attendant who lost her job inspires mainland internet after she got offers from 3 overseas airlines that do not have staff age limits, unlike China. Photo: SCMP/composite
READ FULL ARTICLE