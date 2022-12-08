A woman in eastern China is divorcing her husband of 10 years because of his addiction to fishing which has ruined their marriage and upset their family. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘Don’t put fishing before family’: Chinese wife files for divorce after floundering 10-year marriage is wrecked by husband’s addiction to angling
- Disappointed mother of two tells court she does all the housework, looks after the children and cooks while husband just enjoys fishing with friends
- Judge has to call errant husband to remind him he should be at a divorce hearing after he forgot because he was out fishing
A woman in eastern China is divorcing her husband of 10 years because of his addiction to fishing which has ruined their marriage and upset their family. Photo: SCMP Composite.