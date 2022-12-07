(Clockwise) The late Tsang Tsou-choi, known as the King of Kowloon, sat beside one of his works, one of “Invader’s” pieces and “Vladimir” with a cat mural. Photo: SCMP COMPOSITE
Disappearing acts: Hong Kong street art faces official erasure despite government pledges to boost artistic creativity and appreciation
- In latest disappearance, a colourful cat mural was whitewashed over by government workers on a wall near major bridge
- Move follows similar official measures in recent years to ‘disappear’ artistic graffiti and murals from public places around city
(Clockwise) The late Tsang Tsou-choi, known as the King of Kowloon, sat beside one of his works, one of “Invader’s” pieces and “Vladimir” with a cat mural. Photo: SCMP COMPOSITE