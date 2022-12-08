Surgeons in eastern China had to operate on a four-year-old girl for three hours to remove 61 magnetic beads she from her stomach which she had swallowed. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Toy beads puncture girl’s stomach: Chinese surgeons remove 61 magnetic beads from tummy of child, 4, after she swallowed the lot
- Three hours of surgery for little girl who complained of stomach ache for a month before X-ray revealed huge ball of magnetic beads in her intestine
- Safety fears have arisen over the educational toy made up of dozens of little magnetic beads following a rash of swallowing cases
