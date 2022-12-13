People across China have gone on a buying spree for canned yellow peaches as Covid-19 restrictions are eased. Many believe that the sugar-laden, vitamin C laced fruit can help battle illness. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Magic medicine’: canned peaches fly off shelves across China amid belief that ‘king’ of fruits can ward off Covid-19 as restrictions relaxed
- Sweet tinned snack dubbed ‘king of canned fruits’ because word ‘peach’ sounds like ‘escape’ in Mandarin, including ‘escaping’ illness
- Producers and doctors warn peaches are no substitute for medicine but admit high vitamin C and sugar content can aid recovery
