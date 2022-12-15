Chinese woman was tricked out of US$287,000 in a 12 year-long love scam perpetrated by an old friend with a grudge posing as famous TV news anchor. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘It’s too bizarre’: besotted Chinese woman conned out of US$287,000 in 12-year love scam by old friend with a grudge posing as famous TV news anchor
- During a more than decade-long ‘romance’, the victim never met fake TV anchor once and said when she saw ‘him’ on screen it allayed any suspicions she had
- Perpetrator cooked up the scam to take revenge on victim’s mother who told her she wasn’t pretty or rich enough to find a husband
