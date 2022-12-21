Christmas is a time for giving, but only if you manage to find the right gifts. We list 10 no-nos to give over the festive season. Photo: SCMP composite
Crimes of Hong Kong Christmas: from wrong hug cushions to out-of-date chocolates, what not to give as gifts this festive season
- Presenting someone with an ill-thought-out Christmas present can at best cause embarrassment, and at worst end a friendship
- Low budget, last-minute gifts can also find you out in the cold once the recipient of your bauble realises you are a cheapskate
Christmas is a time for giving, but only if you manage to find the right gifts. We list 10 no-nos to give over the festive season. Photo: SCMP composite