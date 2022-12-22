According to reports commuters dropped ‘like bowling pins’ when a fight broke between a man and a woman in the carriage of a moving train on Hong Kong’s mass transit rail system. Photo: SCMP composite
‘They fell like bowling pins’: jolt turns fracas on Hong Kong mass transit railway carriage into chaotic mixed martial arts scene
- Tens of thousands view clip of man and woman fighting inside moving train carriage in latest incident to hit Hong Kong’s mass transit system
- As couple grapple, train jolts sending passengers flying to the floor, ‘Wow, MTR-MMA competition’ one netizen quips
