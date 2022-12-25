The recent attempted abduction of a woman outside a prison in Hong Kong led to many recalling the 1990s when the city was rocked by a series of spectacular kidnaps-for-ransom. Photo: SCMP Composite.
People & Culture

Kidnap city: botched Hong Kong abduction evokes memories of 1990s crime gangs who targeted top city tycoons and demanded billions in ransoms

  • City has been shocked by recent attempted abduction outside a maximum security prison
  • The attempt rekindles memories of the 1990s which saw spectacular, high-profile kidnaps-for-ransom involving billions of dollars

Kylie Knott
Updated: 2:11pm, 25 Dec, 2022

