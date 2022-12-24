Following two years of depressing Covid restrictions, food delivery firm Foodpanda has teamed up with two Hong Kong artistes to produce a morale-boosting song called “Thank Me”. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Thank me very much’: Foodpanda links up with Hong Kong artistes to deliver bizarre self-help song in aid of mental health for Christmas
- After two years of Covid restrictions, food delivery giant teams up with hip-hop and indie artistes to make a festive ‘feel good’ video
- The collaboration between Foodpanda, MC Yan and Serrini aims to lift spirits of down at mouth Hongkongers
Following two years of depressing Covid restrictions, food delivery firm Foodpanda has teamed up with two Hong Kong artistes to produce a morale-boosting song called “Thank Me”. Photo: SCMP Composite