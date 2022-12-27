A Chinese man who quit his job in finance to become a farmer has saved the lives of hundreds of baby goats by introducing artificial technology into the birthing process. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘He saves 600 kids a year’: Chinese man who quit job in finance to become farmer prevents death of hundreds of baby goats on hi-tech farm
- Huang Zhen quit world of finance in Shanghai to set up a farm that uses artificial intelligence to monitor goats during birthing season
- The 39-year-old has installed hundreds of hi-tech cameras around his farm, an innovation that has seen death rates plummet among baby goats
A Chinese man who quit his job in finance to become a farmer has saved the lives of hundreds of baby goats by introducing artificial technology into the birthing process. Photo: SCMP Composite