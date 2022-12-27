A Chinese man who quit his job in finance to become a farmer has saved the lives of hundreds of baby goats by introducing artificial technology into the birthing process. Photo: SCMP Composite
A Chinese man who quit his job in finance to become a farmer has saved the lives of hundreds of baby goats by introducing artificial technology into the birthing process. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
People & Culture

‘He saves 600 kids a year’: Chinese man who quit job in finance to become farmer prevents death of hundreds of baby goats on hi-tech farm

  • Huang Zhen quit world of finance in Shanghai to set up a farm that uses artificial intelligence to monitor goats during birthing season
  • The 39-year-old has installed hundreds of hi-tech cameras around his farm, an innovation that has seen death rates plummet among baby goats

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese man who quit his job in finance to become a farmer has saved the lives of hundreds of baby goats by introducing artificial technology into the birthing process. Photo: SCMP Composite
A Chinese man who quit his job in finance to become a farmer has saved the lives of hundreds of baby goats by introducing artificial technology into the birthing process. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE