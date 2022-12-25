A Hong Kong man’s gloating post on a chat forum after teaching his girlfriend about battery sizes draws dozens of sexist comments. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Don’t pick a smart girlfriend’: Hong Kong man’s critique of ‘idiot’ partner for confusing battery sizes on popular forum draws sexist comments
- A post on the Hong Kong Discuss Forum by a man about his ‘idiot’ girlfriend triggers a flood of sexist comments
- The man implied his girlfriend lacks basic life skills or ability to perform minor tasks and that it made him feel good
