A Hong Kong man is at the centre of a culinary festive furore after winning arguably the world’s most useless gift at his work’s Christmas raffle – 100 packs of Chicken McNuggets sauce dip. After landing the slew of small individually-packaged sauces, the man posted a photo of them on the Hong Kong online forum, LIHKG, on December 21, prompting a discussion among internet users which had stretched to nine pages of dialogue within two days. The raffle prize no-one would relish was mixed with more strangeness with the “winner’s” strange screen name which translates from Chinese to English as “sunny doll against the rose”. In the post he moaned: “There is no chicken, only sauce”, joking ironically that his company must be prestigious because “very few companies are in the position to get 100 packs of Chicken McNuggets sauce for their lucky draw.” Fueling the argument that this could be one of the worst festive company raffles of all time, he said his boss drew the intangible gift of “receiving Christmas wishes from all his colleagues at once”. In the LIHKG comments section, some posters suggested the man’s company was one of the “big four” accounting firms which operate in Hong Kong, but this could not be independently confirmed by the Post, who have also tried to contact the man. Others suggested the “prize” might be OK if there is a mixture of flavours. One person asked: “Is there wabi-sabi sauce?” “Which is more expensive, this or shake-shake powder?” Some offered dining and money-making suggestions. “Eat it with rice, it’s delicious”, said one, while another said “open all the boxes, mix together and make sweet and sour pork.” “Take it to an online auction, you can make at least HK$200,” said one commenter while others suggested he sell it back to the fast food giant in bulk. One poster added: “Why not give it to relatives and friends as a meet-and-greet gift.” Another person joked that the poster was lucky: “If you can win this, you might as well go buy a Mark Six ticket.” At the end of the comments, internet users shared the other gifts from the draw which included 108 packs of tissues with the image of Alien from the movie Toy Story and two 24-inch Paisano pizzas.