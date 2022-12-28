Three-year-old Wu Yicheng was overcome with joy when he was fitted with a custom-built prosthetic limb emblazoned with his favourite Marvel comics character, Iron Man. Photo: SCMP composite
‘My Iron Man leg’: Chinese toddler, 3, who lost leg in truck tragedy melts hearts online as he runs to parents on custom-built prosthetic limb
- Brave three-year-old boy battles back from loss of his lower left leg in traffic accident with prosthetic limb emblazoned with Marvel comic icon
- Proud parents share every step of his rehabilitation by posting videos online , earning love and blessings from internet users
