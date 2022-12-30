More and more mainland people are seeking the security and stability of dating, and marrying, a Hong Kong civil servant. Photo: SCMP Composite.
People & Culture

Married to the job: Hong Kong civil servants become hot dating choice as love-seeking mainlanders opt for ‘iron rice bowl’

  • Dating agency boss says increasing numbers of mainland people are seeking the stability and benefits offered by marrying a city civil servant
  • Growing trend taps into the long-standing belief that a government job is for life, offering an ‘iron rice bowl’

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Dec, 2022

