Sleeping in public places might just be Hong Kong’s favourite pastime. Locals cannot resist sneaking a power nap anytime anywhere. Photo: SCMP Composite
Sneaky sleepers: on the bus, at work or even while shopping — stressed-out, dog-tired Hongkongers cannot resist a nap in public
- In a city always on the go, Hong Kong people will even pay to take trips on public transport just to grab some shut-eye
- Experts warn that lack of sleep can lead to mental health problems and in chronic cases, even suicide
