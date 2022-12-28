One of Hong Kong’s “Four Heavenly Kings”, Canto-pop star Aaron Kwok has won US$144,000 in damages from a Chinese company which used his portrait in marketing promotions without his permission. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Heavenly King’s ransom: Hong Kong Cantopop star Aaron Kwok lands US$144,000 payout over illegal use of his image in mainland China
- One of Hong Kong’s “Four Heavenly Kings” of Cantopop had sought 5 million yuan (US$718,000) in damages from Guangdong firm which illegally used his image
- Mainland authorities highlight the singer-actor’s case as one “typical” of infringements in the Greater Bay Area
