China’s online community has reacted with amazement after a woman from Taiwan told how her long-standing boyfriend proposed to her then promptly asked her to split the cost of the engagement ring. According to a post by the woman, she and her boyfriend had been in a stable relationship for the past four years and had always shared expenses, even when purchasing small items like bottled water. She said she respected her boyfriend’s attitude towards money and was OK with the way they managed their finances. On the day he proposed marriage to her, he presented her with a diamond ring in front of their friends, and the gesture moved her. However, when they returned home, her boyfriend revealed that the ring cost NT$150,000 (US$4,900) and asked her to transfer NT$75,000 to him. When the woman questioned his financial proposal, the boyfriend said that marriage is for two people and, therefore, everything should be shared equally. Since then, their relationship has reportedly deteriorated, the boyfriend no longer brings up the “cost sharing” plan and the woman has not worn the engagement ring since he suggested it. The woman’s post received more than 2,300 comments on the online forum Dcard, with most users condemning the man’s behaviour. Some said: “Men who can’t afford to spend money on you really don’t want you in the first place.” Others said it was clear from this incident that the man would want to split everything down the middle with her throughout their relationship and that she should think again about getting married. Another poster commented: “He picked the diamond ring, he picked the price, you had absolutely no choice in the matter,” with one more joking, “After being proposed to, you instantly went NT$75,000 into debt.” Another online observer quipped: “From now on, you only brush the right half of the toilet and let him brush the left half.” One person went even further, asking: “Will you have to pay for the birth of a child in the future? The cost of maternity check-ups, hospitalisation and monthly fees? And what about the discomfort of pregnancy, body transformations, labour pains and post-natal breastfeeding? Will he convert it all into cash for you?” The most frequent message, however, was “Give him the ring back and dump him.”