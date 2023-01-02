A two-year-old boy in China who kissed his kindergarten teacher after she praised him has delighted millions online on the mainland. The unnamed boy from Henan province, central China, was complimented by his teacher for his good habit of regularly drinking water, Bailu Video reported. In a video of the boy trending online, he is seen hugging his teacher with outstretched arms as she crouches down. “He wants to show his love and appreciation to me,” the teacher said. She added that children should be encouraged to express their feelings. The video struck a chord with many online users. One said: “Children are angels.” Another commented: “It reminds me of my niece. She kisses me exactly the same way as this boy.” Woman builds a canteen for stray cats A woman in China has set up a canteen to feed 17 stray cats she has been caring for. The unnamed woman from Shandong province, eastern China, spends 2,000 yuan (US$287) a month feeding the cats that she finds on the streets, Star Video reported. She said that she is a cat enthusiast and is in the habit of taking stray cats home whenever she stumbles upon them. However, the growing number of cats she has adopted needed a place with more room. Her solution was to use a spare disused building in her village that she fixed up with a warm stove and wood. “I want to give them a home,” the woman told Star Video. She cooks at the canteen every day to feed and care for the cats and make sure they are eating, happily playing, and mothers with kittens are nursing. She said when spring comes and the weather improves, she will seek adoptive homes for them. The story has resonated with online users. “What a lovely cat canteen,” commented one person. “She is so kind,” said another person. A loving father stands by his daughter A story about a single father in China determined to save his daughter who has leukaemia after a test for bone marrow donors revealed she is not his biological child has gone viral. The father, surnamed Chen, from Henan province in central China, has tried everything he can to save his daughter after she was diagnosed with leukaemia at the beginning of this year, Henan TV reported. When Chen underwent a bone marrow examination earlier this year it revealed they were not a match as she was not his biological daughter. Before that, Chen had been raising the 11-year-old, nicknamed Duoduo, since he divorced his wife in 2015. Chen remained committed to Duoduo after the shocking revelation about her parentage. He even made several attempts to convince his ex-wife to donate bone marrow, but she declined, claiming she was too weak after a number of surgeries she had. “As long as she wants to go to the hospital, we can discuss the medical expense. I will try my best to pay for the treatment,” Chen said. The story has gained traction online in China. One person commented: “He is a great father.” Another said: “I hope the girl can get well soon.”