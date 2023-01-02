Viral video of out-of-control Lamborghini on Hong Kong road puts the spotlight on the city’s love for extravagant supercars. Photo: SCMP composite
Fast and furious: how streets of Hong Kong become dangerous playground for rich-kid road racers in souped-up supercars
- Video showing a super-expensive Lamborghini spinning out of control and hitting a wall goes viral
- ‘All the gears, no ideas’: social media observers slam rich boy racers with more money – and horsepower – than sense
