A Chinese family who were shocked to discover they had buried the wrong body after a hospital released them someone else’s remains, were then told the woman they thought they were mourning was still alive. Photo: SCMP Composite
Grave mistake: shock as Chinese family discover ‘dead’ relative is still alive just days after burying another body wrongly released by hospital
- Family in southern China even held elaborate three-day funeral without noticing they were ‘mourning’ for the wrong deceased person
- Hospital chiefs in negotiations over compensation as official investigation underway into what happened
