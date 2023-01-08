A woman has been told by a Chinese court to repay the US$126,000 her ex-fiance forked out for her daughter’s overseas education after she failed to keep a promise to marry him. Photo: SCMP composite
‘She would suck him dry’: online observers turn on Chinese woman who tried to wriggle out of repaying US$126,000 to man she broke promise to marry
- Shanghai woman signed pre-nuptial deal with fiancé stating that after they married he would pay for her daughter’s education in the UK
- Fiancé paid tuition fees and expenses prior to their nuptials, then the woman cancelled the wedding
