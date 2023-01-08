Hong Kong’s dog poisoning nightmare continues as latest owner to suffer loss recalls horrific death of loving family pet following a daily walk in an affluent area of the city. Photo: SCMP Handout/Composite
Curse of the canine killers: new Hong Kong dog poisoning death reignites fears as 30 years of crimes against animals remain unsolved

  • Just after Christmas, ‘Brownie’ became city’s latest dog poisoning victim, part of a 30-year unsolved crime spree that has claimed hundreds of canines
  • Despite special police units, private pet detectives and dog-owning vigilantes, mystery still remains over who is behind the killings

Kylie Knott

Updated: 9:51am, 8 Jan, 2023

