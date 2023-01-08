Hong Kong is to celebrate the life of a late local nightlife icon Melvis - an Elvis Presley impersonator – by inviting fans to tour his old haunts. Photo: SCMP Composite
Hong Kong is to celebrate the life of a late local nightlife icon Melvis - an Elvis Presley impersonator – by inviting fans to tour his old haunts. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture

Rock around the Kwok: Hong Kong Elvis Presley impersonator, Melvis, to be remembered in song and dance across his old stomping grounds

  • Kwok Lam-sang, the street-singing Hong Kong legend who died in 2020, is to be remembered in the way he would have wanted, with a party
  • The Indonesia-born adopted son of the city entertained partygoers across three decades with his impersonation of the king of rock ‘n’ roll

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is to celebrate the life of a late local nightlife icon Melvis - an Elvis Presley impersonator – by inviting fans to tour his old haunts. Photo: SCMP Composite
Hong Kong is to celebrate the life of a late local nightlife icon Melvis - an Elvis Presley impersonator – by inviting fans to tour his old haunts. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE