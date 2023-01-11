A Chinese grandfather has out-smarted his grandson’s bid to stop the old man’s pre-occupation with the youngster finding a girlfriend by using a robotic chess game gift to keep the “partner” pressure on. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Older gingers are spicier’: millions marvel at chess-playing Chinese grandfather who sends grandson cheeky ‘get-a-girlfriend’ message

  • Grandson buys robotic chess game for granddad to stop him pestering the boy to get girlfriend but his plan backfires
  • Grandfather sends him a photo of a ‘pair of elephants’ on chessboard in not-so-subtle traditional Chinese message to find a partner

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:43pm, 11 Jan, 2023

