A man in China who jumped into icy water to save a drowning man has been attacked for not looking heroic enough because of his red hair, bright underwear and tattoos. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Heroes should wear glasses?’: man in China who saved drowning person pushes back criticism he looks nothing like a hero with dyed hair and tattoos
- Feng was walking over a bridge in China when he heard someone struggling and dove into the river to save them
- His red underpants led many to conclude he is a gang member as they stereotypically wear bright colours
A man in China who jumped into icy water to save a drowning man has been attacked for not looking heroic enough because of his red hair, bright underwear and tattoos. Photo: SCMP composite/handout