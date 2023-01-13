It is the end of an era as Hong Kong’s oldest fabric-selling street market prepares to close after 40 years and Chan Yu-tung, 90, has been peddling his wares there for all those years. Photo: Kylie Knott/Composite
End of an era: break in fabric of Hong Kong as city mourns impending closure of historic 44-year-old textile hawker market
- Once an emblem of city’s status as global production powerhouse, closure of decades-old Kowloon fabric market marks end of an era
- Established in 1978, the old-style bazaar is Hong Kong’s oldest operating outdoor fabric market
