A man dubbed Hong Kong’s ‘most educated minibus driver’ is at the centre of a viral video of a road-rage incident in the city in which a Porsche driver claiming to be a triad gangster threatened him. Photo: SCMP Composite
A man dubbed Hong Kong’s ‘most educated minibus driver’ is at the centre of a viral video of a road-rage incident in the city in which a Porsche driver claiming to be a triad gangster threatened him. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture

‘Most educated minibus driver’: road-rage ‘triad gangster’ threatened mild-mannered man with master’s degree at wheel of public bus

  • Hundreds pour online scorn on road-rage ‘triad gangster’ who threatened man known as Hong Kong’s ‘most educated minibus driver’
  • Threatened driver holds master’s degree and quit high-paying job to spread courteous behaviour among drivers and passengers

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 1:57pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man dubbed Hong Kong’s ‘most educated minibus driver’ is at the centre of a viral video of a road-rage incident in the city in which a Porsche driver claiming to be a triad gangster threatened him. Photo: SCMP Composite
A man dubbed Hong Kong’s ‘most educated minibus driver’ is at the centre of a viral video of a road-rage incident in the city in which a Porsche driver claiming to be a triad gangster threatened him. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE