A secondary school in northeastern China has cancelled a controversial policy linking the promotion of teachers to blood donations rather than merit after it came under fire, Red Star News reported on January 9. The Pulandian District No. 11 Middle School in Dalian, Liaoning province, said in early January in an announcement on Weibo that teachers who donated blood would be given priority over others for promotions and awards regardless of merit, triggering an online backlash. The school also set a blood donor target — aiming to have at least 10 per cent of staff give blood, and stipulated this had to be met by employees aged between 18 and 55 years old. The policy was criticised almost immediately after it was made public on January 7 for turning a voluntary act of public service into a compulsory task, and for penalising the careers of junior staff and those unable to donate blood for health reasons. “Following their logic, those who are older and have been promoted to a senior level don’t need to donate. Isn’t this forcing junior teachers to donate?” Said one person on Weibo. “This is turning a good intention into something evil. My employer used to force all staff to donate money,” said another. Many people questioned the legality of the policy, as forced blood donations are illegal in China. Under China’s Blood Donation Law, donations should be made voluntarily by healthy citizens and any mandatory order is an illegal act. It also says those aged between 18 and 55 are encouraged to make donations. An unnamed school department head told Red Star News the push for volunteer donor incentives came after the school received an order from senior officials in the district education bureau. The local government in Dalian has urged employees of government agencies and institutions to donate blood after the city’s fresh blood stocks “fell to an alarming level”, an official notice issued on January 3 warned. It ordered each government body to meet a blood donation target of 10 per cent of all staff. The unnamed school head admitted tying staff promotions to blood donations had been a “thoughtless” decision. “We have now withdrawn the notification, and will completely follow the principles of voluntary blood donation,” they said.