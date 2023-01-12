A Chinese doctor who claims her physician husband poisoned her to the point of disability has finally got her day in court, six years after first making the allegations against him. Photo: SCMP composite
‘He has destroyed my life’: Chinese doctor who claims her physician ex-husband poisoned her into disability gets day in court — 6 years on

  • Six years after she first alleged her physician husband poisoned her, a doctor in eastern China gets her day in court
  • Woman claims husband gave her drugs that have ruined her life after wrongly suspecting her of having an affair

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:06pm, 12 Jan, 2023

