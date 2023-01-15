A Hong Kong father-and- daughter team is keeping an age-old tradition alive in the city by combining their talents to produce artistically pleasing, hand-carved mahjong tiles. Photo: Karen Aruba/SCMP Composite
A Hong Kong father-and- daughter team is keeping an age-old tradition alive in the city by combining their talents to produce artistically pleasing, hand-carved mahjong tiles. Photo: Karen Aruba/SCMP Composite
People & Culture

She designs, he carves: Hong Kong father and daughter in generational fight to save dying art of mahjong tile making in city

  • Father and daughter team work together to create artistically pleasing modern-day mahjong tiles
  • Their aim is to preserve a tradition which has been intrinsic to their family, and the city, for many decades

Kylie Knott
Updated: 2:00pm, 15 Jan, 2023

