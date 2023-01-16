A Hong Kong man who was fired last year has spent several months going to an imaginary job every day because he is afraid to tell his wife what happened. Photo: Shutterstock
‘I dare not tell my wife’: double life of fired Hong Kong man who spends months going to imaginary job to avoid telling family of his plight
- 46-year-old looks forward to public holidays because they give him a ‘legitimate’ reason to stay at home
- He says savings are running out and he may be forced to come clean soon unless he finds work
