The story of a Chinese woman with significantly fluctuating weight and her super-attentive boyfriend has gone viral on mainland social media. The unnamed woman from Guangdong province in southern China has expressed gratitude to her boyfriend after he stuck with her when her weight ballooned to 85kg – largely due to the fact that he indulged her ample eating habits. Her boyfriend’s understanding then switched and went in the opposite direction when the woman realised she was getting too big and decided she had to lose weight. The woman runs a social media account on Douyin which has 148,000 followers. On it she shares her life with her boyfriend, including his help for her in losing weight. On the way to reaching 85kg her boyfriend had indulged her love of food. A video the woman posted online depicts how the couple spent a lot of time eating hamburgers, chicken and hotpot. The boyfriend was seen encouraging her to eat. This process continued until one day she discovered her weight had reached 85kg and she decided to lose weight. From that moment, her boyfriend stopped encouraging her appetite and shifted his support to her weight loss efforts. The woman said he cooked meals for her like boiled cabbage, as well as lettuce paired with chicken, egg and orange. He also kept her company while she was working out. Whether it was boxing, running, or hiking, her boyfriend was always by her side. “I’m very happy to have such a lovely boyfriend. I get my biggest motivation from him,” the woman said. She said he gave her “rewards” when she reached weight-loss targets. Now, due to the fact that she has lost 15kg, her boyfriend has taken her shopping for pretty clothes. In a store while the woman tried suits and dresses on, her boyfriend passed compliments to her. So overcome was she that she burst into tears. “Is it because you don’t like the clothes?” He said in the video, trying to comfort her. She replied that she is just overjoyed that she no longer needed to wear extra-large clothes. The woman’s story has melted the hearts of millions online. One online observer said: “I am so envious”, while another quipped, “If I had a boyfriend like hers, now my weight would not touch 65kg.”