The removal of a neon sign above a Hong Kong factory which makes meat cleavers is a reminder of the city’s darker, criminal relationship with the kitchen tool better known in the city as a “chopper”. Photo: SCMP Composite
Getting the chop: removal of neon sign over Hong Kong meat cleaver shop exposes blood-soaked criminal connection city has to ‘choppers’
- The removal of a neon sign above a shop where meat cleavers are sold reveals a darker side to the ubiquitous culinary ‘chopper’
- The kitchen tool is a weapon of choice for the city’s organised crime gangs, or triads
