What a gem: tiny Hong Kong jade shop continues to sparkle as family business battles global turbulence to keep its sheen

  • In 2020, jade exports from Hong Kong surged to more than US$140 million making the city a globally renowned trading centre
  • The city has been a hub for the importation, processing and finishing of the precious gemstone which is said to help ward off evil and bring good health

Kylie Knott

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Feb, 2023

A small jade shop in Hong Kong has battled all the odds to survive at the beating heart of the city’s jade industry. SCMP composite
