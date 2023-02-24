Being a god comes with much responsibility, and as such, Hung Shing shouldered a lot. A governor in the southeast province of Guangdong during the Tang Dynasty (618–907), Hung Shing was an expert in astronomy, geography, and mathematics. His science-based wisdom, including accurate weather forecasts, helped steer fishermen and marine traders out of harm’s way. Worshippers of Chinese folk religion called on him to protect them and bless them with bountiful harvests, earning him the title of “God of the South Sea”. According to legend, Hung Shing died at a young age due to overwork. But his legacy remains. Temples were erected in his honour, of which Hong Kong has 42. They include one in the district of Ap Lei Chau, which holds the title of the second-most densely populated island on Earth, according to the Guinness World Records, with 66,755 residents per square kilometre. Built more than 250 years ago, the Hung Shing Temple there was declared in 2014 a first-grade historical monument, the highest level of protection. His death also inspired a Hung Shing Culture Festival which, centuries later, continues to be celebrated. On Sunday, the one-week event kicks off, returning to the neighbourhood after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus. Designated an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Hong Kong in 2014, the festival features colourful parades, Chinese opera in a bamboo theatre as well as dragon and lion dances. The blessing of water lanterns, a ritual dating back to the Tang Dynasty, where worshippers pray for good health and luck, is also on the colourful agenda. This year will also see some modern “techy” additions such as interactive and educational games centred around astronomy, geography and mathematics, all honouring Hung Shing. It is not surprising the neighbourhood has embraced the festival. Fishing was once a huge part of Ap Lei Chau life and its place name is inspired by the island’s shape which resembles a duck’s tongue, Ap means “duck”, Lei means “tongue” and Chau means “island”. Sampans and boats still bob in the surrounding waters, but it is a shadow of its days as a hub for shipbuilding, fishing and marine trading.