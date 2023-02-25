One of Hong Kong’s last bamboo craftsmen, 93-year-old Lui Ming, carries on a century-old tradition of making intricate traditional homewares. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Dying art: Hong Kong bamboo master, 93, steams ahead to keep alive intricate decades-old craft that drives city’s dim sum love affair
- Nonagenarian Lui Ming works hard to produce the complex bamboo homeware products that city diners could not do without
- At 93, Lui is still striving for perfection in a business that gets tougher each year due to modern production methods and rising labour costs
