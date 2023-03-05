Irish playwright Oscar Wilde once said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and a Hong Kong museum has decided to fully embrace the sentiment. Last month, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), which is committed to the study and appreciation of Chinese art and culture, introduced a pilot “copying masterpieces” programme in which invited artists copy masterpieces it has on display. “This highly educational art experience allows viewers to observe the creation of classic masterpieces up close and in real time,” the HKPM said. The first artist to take part in the programme was the renowned oil painter Lin Minggang. Born in southeastern China’s Fujian province, Lin moved to Hong Kong in 1978 before uprooting to Paris where he indulged his passion for Impressionism. At the HKPM, Lin’s mission was to copy “ Portrait of Clara Serena Rubens, daughter of the artist ”, a piece by the prolific 17th-century Flemish Baroque painter, Peter Paul Rubens. One of Rubens’ best-known works, it depicts the old master’s daughter who died in 1623 aged just 12. But scratch the surface and an interesting story behind the painting is revealed. In 1960, the piece was given to the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art but had a layer of green paint covering its surface, preventing an accurate analysis. Later deemed a copy, in 2013 the piece was deaccessioned, the process by which a work of art is permanently removed from a museum’s collection. Acquired at auction, the then owner embarked on a restoration that revealed the painting was indeed an original Rubens. For the painting to be the subject of a copying programme comes with layers of irony. But copying masterpieces was standard practice for historic painters. Today, it is part of training art students. For others, however, copying masterpieces has sinister tones: art forgery – the creation and sale of artworks which are falsely credited to other, usually more famous artists – is big business. Just ask Wolfgang Beltracchi and his wife Helene. The German couple spent decades selling fake paintings, making millions of dollars from their scams. Modern scientific tools lead to their downfall when a pigment used in one forged piece was found to contain titanium, a substance introduced in the 1920s. The piece in question was painted in 1914. In 2011, after 30 years in the forgery game, the pair were sentenced to six and four years in prison and ordered to pay US$38 million in damages. Their story, told in the pages of “ Psychoanalyst Meets Helene and Wolfgang Beltracchi ”, released in 2022, delves into why they faked it: “We got a kick out of it,” they said. History is littered with other famous forgeries. British artist John Myatt was behind what Scotland Yard described as “the biggest art fraud of the 20th century”. Myatt painted about 200 forgeries by artists such as Picasso, Monet and Matisse, many of which were sold to “experts” at auction houses such as Sotheby’s and Phillips. Fooling the experts was the motivation for Briton Tom Keating who claimed to have faked more than 2,000 paintings involving 100 artists. Profits from his forgeries are estimated to have valued US$10 million in today’s money. Keating died in 1984. Pei-Shen Qian, a Chinese immigrant based in New York, was the centre of an US$80 million forgery scandal involving copied works of Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. In 2014 he was indicted in the US, but escaped prosecution after moving back to China. The scandal led to the closure of Knoedler, one of New York’s oldest art galleries, with the story featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “ Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art .”