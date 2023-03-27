A father in China has come under fire on mainland social media after he sent his daughter an exercise book for doing homework as a “surprise gift”. In a video posted on mainland social media, the unnamed girl from Jilin province in northeastern China cried when she discovered the surprise present sent by her father was an exercise book. She had not been expecting the homework book and was disappointed not to receive a better gift, Fengniao Video reported. In the video filmed by her mother, the daughter is seen standing next to a coffee table in the living room of their home. With a big smile, the girl bends forward to open a box. “Are you happy?” the mother asked the girl in the video. “Yes, I am,” the daughter replied. “This is a present from your father,” the mother continued. “Thank you, dad,” the daughter said. After opening the box, the girl found a yellow exercise book inside and looked confused. “What is this? Why did he buy me an exercise book?” she asked while flipping through the pages of the book. The girl’s mother burst into laughter and reminded her daughter that it was a gift. After this, the girl did not speak, closed the exercise book and gave out a short burst of nervous laughter before an aggrieved expression appeared on her face. “Is it a gift?” she asked. She then rolled up the book and threw it at her mother. She proceeded to turn to the box to see if there was anything that she had missed inside. “There is only one foam piece left inside,” the girl said. The mother continued laughing, and the daughter calmly walked away. The story has gone viral on mainland social media, with many believing that the parents had treated the girl cruelly by getting her hopes up with the promise of a gift before dashing them with a school workbook. One person said: “She sheds tears of grievance. How can this father do that to his adorable daughter?” Another person said: “Really? The mother was laughing out loud?”