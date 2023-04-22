Many people who saw the post jokingly suggested the crabs were destined for the man’s dinner plate. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook
Taking his pet crabs for a walk: Hong Kong social media users in stitches at pictures of man taking sea creatures for stroll
- Pictures of a man in Hong Kong taking three crabs for a walk on a cycle path have had a huge response online
- Many people joked about crabs for dinner; others asked if it was performance art, while one suggested it was animal cruelty
Many people who saw the post jokingly suggested the crabs were destined for the man’s dinner plate. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook