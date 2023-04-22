Many people who saw the post jokingly suggested the crabs were destined for the man’s dinner plate. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook
People & Culture

Taking his pet crabs for a walk: Hong Kong social media users in stitches at pictures of man taking sea creatures for stroll

  • Pictures of a man in Hong Kong taking three crabs for a walk on a cycle path have had a huge response online
  • Many people joked about crabs for dinner; others asked if it was performance art, while one suggested it was animal cruelty

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:12pm, 22 Apr, 2023

