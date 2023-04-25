Liu says alcohol nearly destroyed his relationships with his parents, friends and girlfriend before he tried the new implant. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture

‘Only takes 5 minutes’: surgical chip implant first could help end scourge of alcoholism in China and offer hope to people with other addictions

  • A man whose life was almost destroyed by alcohol has become the first person in China to be implanted with a chip to cure his addiction
  • Experts say the chip, which only takes a few minutes to implant, is expected to combat the craving for a drink for up to 5 months

Zhang Tong
Liya Su in Shanghaiand Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 2:30pm, 25 Apr, 2023