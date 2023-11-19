A gang of scammers in China who had conned a woman out of 290,000 yuan (US$40,000) in a bogus investment scheme were snared by police after one of them sent their victim a lucky money red packet.

A police officer, Hu Lei, said they used cash transfer information to find the racketeers’ account and located a suspect, surnamed Liu, in Hunan province, southern China.

The police then went on to detain the rest of the gang, according to Chongqing Broadcasting Group.

The racketeers had successfully scammed the victim, surnamed Wan, by launching a fake investment platform to persuade investors interested in cryptocurrency to pour money into the platform.

Follow the money: police were able to track down the gang by using the transfer receipt for a genuine money gift. Photo: Weibo

It is unclear how the gang found their potential targets, but once they did, they would keep open communications with the victims on WeChat before convincing them to invest in the fraudulent investment company.